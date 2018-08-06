Pulse.com.gh logo
Railway Ministry to receive 22 world class coaches


Currently, the negotiation and discussion process is on-going at Cape Town in South Africa.

  Published:
play

Transnet International is expected to supply Ghana’s Railway Development Ministry with 22 World Class Coaches by end of the year.

Transnet is expected to supply 110 wagons to the Ghana Railway Company Limited by end of this year.

This also includes the supply of 22 coaches, 2 locomotives for the passenger service, and 2 power vans with a first-class kitchen to render first class services to passengers.

When these items are supplied, they are intended to help develop Ghana’s dying railway industry.

play

 

The Akufo-Addo-led government is determined to make the rail transport a viable one in order to reduce the vehicular traffic in the major cities of the country.

All trains in the country have stopped working in the meantime. This is to allow the workers time to give Ghana’s rail system a facelift.

