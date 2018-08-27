Pulse.com.gh logo
Duncan Williams tells Christians to shut up in Otabil-Capital saga


  • Published:
The General Overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry Archbishop Duncan Williams has asked Christians to desist from commenting on the involvement or otherwise of Dr Otabil in the collapse of Capital Bank.

Archbishop Duncan Williams was preaching to the congregation of the Action Chapel International.

He explained that Christians live by the rules of God and not man.

“I want to caution every Christian shut your mouth…the Bible says, judge, not that you may not be judged. So shut your mouth, stop talking about things you don’t understand.”

He added that he was asked what he thought of the Otabil-Capital saga. He responded that the authorities should be left to do what they have to do.

“Somebody asked me what do you think? I said I don’t think anything, I don’t understand, I don’t know the details so let the authorities handle the situation. Don’t talk…Christians you talk too much.”

He insisted that “I’m saying that to Christians as for unbelievers and the hidden they have the right to talk their day will come but for us Christians, we are under God’s constitution. We do not judge and we don’t judge our own. Let the world talk and let the judge but you don’t join the world to crucify your brother.”

He went ahead to pray for all those involved in this matter that truth and justice will triumph. He also prayed that mercy will triumph where it is needed in this situation.

Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr. Mensa Otabil has come under public attack, following reports that he was aware of a GHc610 million liquidity support from the Bank of Ghana which was wrongly diverted into other businesses.

The bank’s licence was revoked in August 2017. Dr Otabil for a long while remained silent but some of his congregants supported him. He opted to break his silence for the first time a year after the bank collapsed.

In a statement, the preacher said he was Board Chairman of the Capital Bank in a “non-executive role”.

He explained that “I was therefore not involved in the day-to-day management and operations of the Bank.”

