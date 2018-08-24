Pulse.com.gh logo
Uber drivers threaten to strike again


Uber drivers threaten to strike again

The spokesperson for the drivers Tordo Dziedzorm Wise said they have given the company a one-week ultimatum to address their grievances or face their wrath.

Uber drivers in Ghana have threatened to embark on another strike action over what they say is unfair treatment by the company.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the spokesperson for the drivers Tordo Dziedzorm Wise said they have given the company a one-week ultimatum to address their grievances or face their wrath.

“They don’t even inform us that they are running promotions. They give discounts and at the same time take their 25 percent retention fare."

Mr. Wise who is also the Public Relations Officer of the Online Private Drivers Association explained further that “we charge in pesewas and for a long time, there has not been any increase in the charges, despite the increment in fuel prices. Now when you send the customer to his destination, all of a sudden he has a discount and that automatically reduces our money.”

In a petition submitted to managers Uber Ghana, the drivers are demanding that client charges should be reviewed upward.

The drivers claim despite the increases in fuel prices, the Transport Services Company has refused to adjust fares they charge riders.

According to the drivers, the company refuses to give drivers a fair hearing when customers lodge complaints about them.

“Managers of the company will just block the drivers without listening to their side of the stories," he said.

The online Private Drivers Association has over 2000 members made up drivers signed up to online transportation companies including Uber and Taxify.

This is not the first time Uber drivers will embark on a strike. In April this year, the drivers embarked on a sit-down strike, over the 25 percent commission charged them by the company.

