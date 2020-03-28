President Akufo-Addo on Friday directed that intercity travel in these areas will only be restricted to the movement of essential services.

“There shall be, during this period, no inter-city movement of vehicles and aircraft for private or commercial purposes for the areas of the restrictive measures, except for vehicles and aircrafts providing essential services and those carrying cargo,” he said.

However, commercial transport within these cities will be allowed to continue amid stringent social distancing and hygiene protocols.

President Akufo-Addo directed taxi and trotro drivers to reduce the number of passengers they service per trip, in order to comply with the prescribed social distancing protocols.

“All intra-city passenger vehicles, such as ‘trotros’ and taxis, must reduce the number of passengers in order to observe appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols…all commercial vehicle stations shall observe appropriate hygiene protocols and social distancing. The Ministry of Transport has engaged the transport operators and unions in this regard,” President Akufo-Addo explained.