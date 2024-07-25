18 out of 19 die as plane bursts into flames during takeoff; only pilot survives

Eyewitnesses described a loud noise, followed by the aircraft hitting the ground and igniting. One man recounted, "It sounded like a truck had overturned. The plane hit the ground and caught fire, then there was an explosion."

Pulse Ghana

Police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki informed BBC Nepali that the pilot sustained injuries to his eyes and forehead but is not in critical condition. Airport chief Jagannath Niraula stated the crash occurred almost immediately after take-off, adding that preliminary assessments suggested the plane had veered in the wrong direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Footage from the incident showed the plane tilting above the runway before crashing and being engulfed in flames and smoke. Rescue workers were seen navigating through the charred wreckage, with parts of the aircraft found inside an air freight container. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene.

The passengers included 17 Nepali nationals and one Yemeni engineer. The head of marketing for Saurya Airlines, Mukesh Khanal, mentioned that the aircraft was scheduled for a month-long maintenance beginning Thursday. The reason for the crash remains unclear.

Kathmandu's airport temporarily closed following the crash but reopened within hours. Nepal's aviation sector has faced criticism for its safety record, with factors such as unpredictable weather and lax regulations often cited. The country witnessed its deadliest air crash in January 2023, when a Yeti Airlines flight crashed, killing at least 72 people.