ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

19-year-old lady accuses evil spirit of getting her pregnant, insists she’s a virgin

Andreas Kamasah

A 19-year-old pregnant woman has accused an evil spirit of being the one responsible for her pregnancy, insisting that she remains a virgin and has never had sexual intercourse with any man.

Teenage pregnancy
Teenage pregnancy

The claim by the Colombian lady has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some people saying they have heard similar stories before while others say she was trying to hide the truth from her parents for fear of being punished.

Recommended articles

According to odditycentral.com, the unnamed woman claimed on TV Malambo, a local media outlet in Colombia, that she believes she was impregnated by a supernatural force.

The teenager recalled having strange dreams and feeling supernatural presences in her room before she started missing her period. Her mother took her to a gynaecologist for a checkup, and it came to light that she was pregnant.

“I have not been with any man, suddenly I stopped menstruating and my mother took me to the health centre for a check-up and there I found out that I got pregnant,” she is quoted to have said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear which evil spirit is behind the mysterious pregnancy.

Meanwhile, in another report, Adams Fatimata, a Ghanaian midwife has made news headlines for delivering a pregnant woman who experienced labour on a speeding commercial vehicle.

Unable to withstand the sight of the woman enduring severe pain coupled with the fact that the baby’s head started coming out, she decided to take the bull by the horn.

Without hand gloves or any other relevant material needed in the delivery of a baby, she stepped in to save the baby and the mother in the full glare of other passengers onboard the vehicle.

The vehicle later got to a nearby hospital where she took the woman and her baby in for proper care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking subsequently in an interview with JoyNews’ Upper West Regional correspondent, Rafiq Salam, she recalled how the passengers struggled to endure the sight of the impromptu but life-saving operation.

According to her, she had heard about pregnant women being delivered in moving cars or on airborne aeroplanes, but she never imagined that she would ever witness it let alone be the one to assist in such a situation.

She explained that she could feel the excruciating pain the woman was in at that moment and was left with no option but to intervene.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Isaac Odoom, 64, jailed 12 months for sleeping in John Paintsil’s house says he was stranded

I was stranded – Man, 64, jailed 12 months for sleeping in John Paintsil’s house cries (video)

Nogokpo traditional leaders give Agyinasare 14-day ultimatum to appear for questioning

Nogokpo traditional leaders give Agyinasare 14-day ultimatum to appear for questioning

Ronald Wanyama: I was 203 years old before Jesus came - Pastor who's 46 wives, 289 children

I was 203 years old before Jesus came - Pastor who has 46 wives and 289 children

I spend GHC700 on lottery - Ghanaian reveals how much he’s won since 1983

Ghanaian who spends GHC700 on lottery weekly reveals how much he’s won since 1983 (video)