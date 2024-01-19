2 alleged thieves tied to stolen iron rods they tried to sell to scrap dealers

The footage reveals a crowd confronting the accused duo after they attempted to sell the allegedly stolen iron rods to scrap dealers. In a swift act of community justice, the angry mob took matters into their own hands, tying the suspects to the very items they sought to profit from through illicit means.

This unsettling incident follows closely on the heels of another shocking event, where a woman was similarly subjected to vigilante justice at Bantama Market after being accused of stealing items from vendors.

The video circulating on social media portrays a distressing scene, with the woman helplessly bound to an electric pole, tightly secured by ropes around her neck and ankles.

In the disturbing footage, one can witness an additional layer of cruelty as a market woman covers the restrained woman with a black polythene rubber before subjecting her to both verbal and physical abuse. The emergence of such videos has sparked widespread outrage and raised serious concerns about the prevalence of vigilante justice in the community.

Local authorities are now under increased pressure to address the disturbing trend of citizens taking the law into their own hands. The use of physical restraint, public humiliation, and abuse as a form of punishment is not only illegal but also raises significant human rights issues.

Human rights activists are calling for a thorough investigation into both incidents, urging authorities to ensure that justice is served through legal channels rather than resorting to extrajudicial measures. The incidents highlight the need for community awareness campaigns to discourage the dangerous trend of vigilantism, emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law.