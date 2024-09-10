70-year-old woman released after 10 years in detention

Saraya Silma, a 60-year-old woman, has finally regained her freedom after spending 10 years in detention at the Yolde-Pate Correctional Centre in Yola. Silma, who appeared visibly weakened by her long incarceration, had been held on an unfounded accusation of witchcraft.

The release came after the Adamawa State Chief Judge, Justice Hasfat Abdulrahaman, set her free. It was gathered that after learning about Silma's situation, Justice Abdulrahaman not only granted her release but also provided her with ₦12,000 to cover her transportation back to Cameroon.

This decision was part of a larger review conducted by the Adamawa State Jail Delivery Committee, led by Justice Abdulrahaman. Out of 182 awaiting trial inmates reviewed, the committee discharged 32, bailed 25, and convicted 37.

The committee's efforts also included a reduction in sentences for 13 cases. The Yolde-Pate Correctional Centre, which has an 800-inmate capacity, currently holds 886 people, with 665 awaiting trial, 185 convicted, 10 serving life sentences, and 16 on death row.

The review process excluded cases of murder, theft, culpable homicide, and kidnapping. Justice Abdulrahaman encouraged the released individuals to view their freedom as a chance for new beginnings and personal reform.

Dominic David, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed profound gratitude to Chief Judge Abdulrahaman and her team for their efforts. He acknowledged the significant impact of their intervention, which resulted in the release of several inmates, including Silma, who had been unjustly held for a decade.