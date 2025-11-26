A/R: 2 workers found dead in locked car under mysterious circumstances

Residents of Atonsu Agogo in the Ashanti Region have been left in shock after two employees of the Chinese-owned Asomdwie Rubber Company were discovered dead under mysterious circumstances inside a parked vehicle.

The bodies of the deceased, a senior staff member known as Baba and a female colleague whose identity is yet to be confirmed, were found in the back seat of the car near a local shoe factory. The woman’s head was resting on Baba, creating even more confusion around the circumstances of their deaths.

Witnesses say the vehicle’s tinted windows were fully rolled up and the doors locked when the bodies were discovered. Baba was dressed in only a singlet and shorts, with bloodstains visible, while the woman’s skin appeared to be peeling from parts of her calf and arm.

MUST READ: Vinicius Jr refuses Real Madrid contract renewal amid explosive rift with Xabi Alonso

Both individuals were employees of Asomdwie Rubber Company, which specialises in plastic processing. Baba was well-known among staff as a senior worker, while the female employee had been with the company for less than two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to community members, the two had attended the wedding of one of their managers on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The female employee later reported for her evening shift but complained of feeling unwell and was permitted to leave early.

At around 8 p.m., residents noticed Baba’s vehicle enter the neighbourhood and park, initially with the engine running before it eventually went off. The car remained in the same location throughout Sunday, November 23, raising concern among some locals.

It was only on Monday, November 24, that a foul odour from the vehicle prompted workers and community members to call the police. Officers forced open the locked car by breaking the windows and discovered the two lifeless bodies.

READ MORE: EC staffer behind petition to remove Jean Mensa and 2 deputies interdicted

ADVERTISEMENT

Further information suggests Baba married in August 2025 and that his wife is currently pregnant. The deceased female colleague was reportedly preparing for her own wedding scheduled for December.