Adjena SHTS students hang uniforms outside to use smelly open toilet full to the brim

The latrines are said to be located behind the boys’ dormitory, with its unbearable stench overwhelming the area.

“Due to the pungent smell, students remove their uniforms and hang it outside before visiting the latrine.

Snakes and other dangerous reptiles continue also threaten students who attend the facility at night,” Kojo Ansah lamented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many Facebook users have been expressing anger at the situation, wondering why and how a whole Senior High School was built without a toilet facility attached to it.

Below are some of the reactions:

Mustaf Yahaya: If we insult them u ppl will say we don’t respect our leaders and elders. How can u build a school without thinking giving them proper toilet facilities? Clearly this was after thought.

AlexiBoat Lexis: Do we have leadership in the school? How far have they gone with this with all stakeholders?

ADVERTISEMENT

Owura Kwaku Manu Adu-Gyamfi: And the government wants to give them laptop. Hehehhh

Nana Adusei: We are Building Cathedral and you are talking about toilet . Sad Story

Citizen Ma'at Yakub Yameogo: U said technical school abi?,what are the teachers and students doing during practicals?,2)are the teachers practical or book knowledge teacher's

Mohammed Balegha: This is the situation in most secondary schools. I had to relocate my wife to town because of one such facilities near her staff bungalow