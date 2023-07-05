Photos of the latrines were shared on Facebook by a concerned user, identified as Ansah Kojo Ansah, and they have got many Ghanaians reacting.
Adjena SHTS students hang uniforms outside to use smelly open toilet full to the brim
Students of Adjena Senior High Technical School in the Asuogyaman district of the Eastern Region have been left with no other option but to use an unbefitting open toilet full to the brim. They always have to remove their uniforms and hang them outside before mounting the risky-looking place of convenience to avoid their uniforms being filled with long-lasting pungent smell.
The latrines are said to be located behind the boys’ dormitory, with its unbearable stench overwhelming the area.
“Due to the pungent smell, students remove their uniforms and hang it outside before visiting the latrine.
Snakes and other dangerous reptiles continue also threaten students who attend the facility at night,” Kojo Ansah lamented.
Many Facebook users have been expressing anger at the situation, wondering why and how a whole Senior High School was built without a toilet facility attached to it.
Below are some of the reactions:
Mustaf Yahaya: If we insult them u ppl will say we don’t respect our leaders and elders. How can u build a school without thinking giving them proper toilet facilities? Clearly this was after thought.
AlexiBoat Lexis: Do we have leadership in the school? How far have they gone with this with all stakeholders?
Owura Kwaku Manu Adu-Gyamfi: And the government wants to give them laptop. Hehehhh
Nana Adusei: We are Building Cathedral and you are talking about toilet . Sad Story
Citizen Ma'at Yakub Yameogo: U said technical school abi?,what are the teachers and students doing during practicals?,2)are the teachers practical or book knowledge teacher's
Mohammed Balegha: This is the situation in most secondary schools. I had to relocate my wife to town because of one such facilities near her staff bungalow
Nana Yaw: They should sack the headmaster for not being responsible.
