A video belonging to DITABHEY, which was shared by Instablog9ja shows the moment the angry man invaded the chapel while a service was underway, with his dogs wagging their tails, while he moved around and screamed out his frustration.
Angry man storms church during prayer and tongue-speaking with 3 wild dogs [video]
A man who could not bear the loud sound emanating from a nearby church stormed the house of God with three wild-looking dogs to angrily register his displeasure.
However, interestingly, his action could not deter the congregation from carrying on with their service; it rather gingered them up to scream louder, hurling prayers at the man while he was leaving the chapel.
“Angry man storms a church with his dogs to warn the congregants about disturbances they are causing him,” Instablog9ja captioned the video.
The video has piqued mixed reactions among netizens, with some saying the man might have a valid concern, but he went overboard by intruding on the church with dogs. On the other hand, others acknowledged that some churches’ activities are indeed too loud and cause nuisance to the public, adding it is about time they were checked.
Below are some of the interesting reactions trailing the dramatic video:
“Christians and Muslims need to normalize practicing religion without causing any sort of inconveniences to the General public,” @official_adags wrote.
“I miss the days when thunder no Dey waste time to strike. This man for collect even before he conceives it in his heart to approach the entrance of the church,” another X user, @banillionmedia
@dlazygirl said: “I think people dump their anger on peaceful Christianity anyhow. No one is trying this in a mosque no matter how loud - for fear of consequence. We don’t exactly know where this church is located, it might be truly loud, but there’s definitely a better way to handle that.”
Then, @RickRossScorpy said: “Bible teaches us to pray in silence, but Nigerian Christianity says otherwise. Our Gos is the one that hear in secret and rewardeth openly. Why are men of God maki my mockery of themselves in the name of praying.”
But @alllixwell disagree, saying: “Silent prayer in an upper room won’t gather crowd In Acts 4 the church raised their voice in one accord When Paul and Silas prayed the whole prison heard them David spoke about crying out to God Criticism isn’t bad but be very accurate and less insulting in your criticism.”
