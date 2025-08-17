Commercial drivers threaten nationwide protest over deplorable Pokuase-Nsawam highway

Commercial drivers have declared their intention to stage a street protest over the poor condition of the Pokuase-Nsawam stretch of the N4 Highway, a major road linking Accra to Kumasi and other parts of Ghana’s middle belt.

They have given the government a one-week ultimatum to fix the deteriorating sections between Pokuase and Nsawam, emphasising that at the very least, temporary repairs should be undertaken to make the route motorable while ongoing rehabilitation works continue. The drivers warned that failure to act will compel them to expand the protest nationwide.

In a joint statement, transport unions such as the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), and allied groups described the busy highway—which connects Accra to the Eastern, Ashanti, and northern regions—as nearly impassable and unsafe for motorists.

They further noted that the worsening state of the road is driving up operational costs through frequent repairs, shortened vehicle lifespans, and increased demand for spare parts.

The unions stated on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

This is not just a challenge for commercial transport operators but for all motorists using this critical corridor. It is disrupting daily life and economic activities.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on Saturday, August 16, the union’s National Deputy Public Relations Officer, Samuel Amoah, reaffirmed their stance, stressing that the drivers would not back down until contractors return to the site.

The only thing that will make us change our mind is to see the contractors going back to the road. That is the only thing because when we approached Honourable Agbodza, he gave us his word that he is giving us only six weeks. That money has been released. The question is what is the change?

Mr Amoah clarified that the union’s one-week ultimatum ends on Wednesday, August 20.

He added.

If you check our release, we said that we will park the vehicles till we see the government sending the contractors on the roads…” We gave the government one week that will elapse on Wednesday, so after Wednesday, then we kick it off… It is not a demonstration; it is a sit-down strike

The unions recalled that they had earlier engaged the Minister of Roads and Highways, who assured them the project would be completed within six weeks. However, they pointed out that the deadline has long passed with no visible progress.

They have therefore vowed that if the government does not act within the next seven days, drivers will withdraw their services and embark on a nationwide protest “until our concerns are addressed.”