Asantehene and Dormaahene's public feud could cause war - Afia Pokua warns

“The way things are going in Ghana with chieftaincy issues is worrying. Already we have politicized our traditional chieftaincy and it has affected its reputation. It [Otumfuo and Dormaahene feud] has now turned into a full-blown tribal difference, and it is dangerous. It's because of these issues that some nations are at war so, if we want it to be that way then we should allow it to fester,” she warned.

Afia Pokua alluded to the century-old Nkonya-Alavanyo conflict that has left the affected areas unsafe and insecure, with efforts by successive governments to resolve the conflict proving fruitless over the years.

She raised the alarm while speaking on the Egyasogyaso political show on Okay FM, warning the Asantehene and the Dormaahene’s open feud has the potential to snowball into a full-blown chieftaincy conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What some people are doing on social media is so disgusting. Already we have Nkonya-Alavanyo conflict issues going on. As we speak, there are security forces guarding the place. It started in 1923 till date and the dispute has not been resolved yet,” she added.

The two traditional leaders have been disagreeing on certain issues, mainly supremacy, with the Dormaahene arguing that his paramountcy is independent and doesn’t owe any allegiance to the Asantehene. He also said that the Asantehene is a paramount chief like other traditional leaders and that he is not a king as he carries himself and is seen by some people.

However, the Asantehene disagrees with the Dormaahene’s assertions, maintaining that he is a king and the Dormaa traditional area in the Bono Region is under his jurisdiction.