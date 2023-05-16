Attorney-General not ready to prosecute me one and half years after arrest – Barker-Vormawor

“For the past 7 months, they keep telling the court that they won’t amend the charges which the Court itself has ruled to be defective. Instead of throwing them out, the Court keeps adjourning it and binding me to reappear each month. According to her, as long as Attorney-General isn’t ready, we won’t proceed,” Barker-Vormawor wrote on his wall.

He described the Ghanaian judicial system as a kangaroo one in which the courts “allow themselves to be used to persecute citizens.”

He sees the feet dragging by the Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General and the continuous adjournment of the case involving him as a connivance between the two institutions to frustrate and persecute him knowing they don’t have a watertight case against him.

“So, after one year, I haven’t even been called to plead Guilty or Not Guilty Charley. Essentially, no charges, no plea, & no trial.

But of course, my Passport remains seized, my calls are being monitored and I am still under surveillance,” he cried.

Reacting to Barker-Vormawor’s post, the Executive Director of Ghana Center for Democratic Development, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh described the development as a “shameful abuse of power and the judicial system.”

Barker-Vormawor, a Harvard-trained lawyer was arrested by the security operatives in February last year following a Facebook post he made, which was said to be a declaration of intent to overthrow the Akufo-Addo-led government.

He was initially charged with a treason felony.