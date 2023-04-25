ADVERTISEMENT
Church members give testimonies as pastor uses God’s power to charge their phones (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Of all the problems chasing church members, including poverty, joblessness and sicknesses among other things, their pastor chose to use the power of God to charge their phones.

“If you have a phone and it is not charging, I command it to start charging now,” the yet-to-be-identified pastor is heard saying in a video making the rounds online.

The video, which was shared by Gossipmilltv on its Instagram page shows church members standing in a fully packed church auditorium while one of them – a man gives testimony of how a woman’s phone battery started charging from low to high as soon as the pastor gave the command.

According to the suit and tie-wearing man, the woman on whose behalf he was speaking said that her phone’s battery was very low when the pastor issued the command, but shortly after, she could physically see the phone charging from just a few bars to full, without being connected to any physical power source.

The video has since gone viral and attracted numerous mixed reactions, with some people doubting the veracity of the testimony while others say God is omnipotent and capable of doing what makes no sense to humans.

One Instagram user identified as iamehiphil wrote: “In as much as this doesn't look real... But never you try and limit God to what makes sense to you... What makes God, God is the impossible thing he can do....”

Then another user, gylliananthonette said: “Being a Christian doesn't mean we should be gullible”

It is unclear if the church members had complained about their phones dying, hence the pastor’s intervention. Well, it could also mean that the church members did not take their phone chargers to the church and had spent so much time worshipping.

