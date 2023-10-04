Court slaps man with life imprisonment for fingering 4-year-old girl in church

Justice Abiola Soladoye determined that the prosecution had satisfactorily proven the sexual assault by penetration accusation against Ndieze, an act that breached Section 261 of the Lagos State Criminal Law of 2015, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Lagos State Government, which prosecuted Ndieze said that he committed the crime on October 29, 2020, at No. 18 Salau Street in Surulere, Lagos State.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Soladoye said: “The defendant is a pathological liar as he tried to deny the offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is an unforgivable behaviour.

“The defendant is hereby found guilty of sexually assaulting the four-year-old child, and he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.”

The judge went on further to recount how Ndieze went about sexually assaulting the minor.

“The child identified the defendant as the man who carried her during a church programme and sexually assaulted her by inserting his finger into her vagina.

“The child was taken home, and while the mother bathed her, she was bleeding uncontrollably. At the hospital, doctors said that the matter should be reported to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The child, at the police station, was bleeding still, while her underwear, soaked with blood, was removed and taken as an exhibit.

“The child, when taken to the hospital, was in severe pain and found to have been forcibly penetrated.”