Ghana army is just a 'jama choir' – Barker-Vormawor fires soldiers again

He has always been critical of the Ghana Armed Forces, which he says has become a shadow of its former self and been reduced to a political tool at the beck and call of selfish politicians rather than fighting for the interest of the nation.

His latest rant followed the military overthrow of a democratically elected government of Niger, a development that has sparked controversial conversations, with many people endorsing it while others denounce it.

Interestingly, majority of Barker-Vormawor's followers supported his assertion with hilarious reactions.

While the regional bloc, ECOWAS has given the military junta in Niger a one-week ultimatum to hand over power and release president Mohamed Bazoum who has been in captivity since soldiers took over the country, the soldiers have called its bluff. Instead, both Mali and Burkina Faso who have been under military rule as a result of coup d'états, have issued a joint statement declaring support for the situation in Niger, warning any attempt by ECOWAS and any other body to interfere in Niger would be met with war.