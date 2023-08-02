In a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, August 1, the fearless social activist explained it is “only a Useless Army brutalizes citizens while those in Power steal the country’s riches”.
Ghana army is just a 'jama choir' – Barker-Vormawor fires soldiers again
Convenor for FixTheCountry Ghana movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has re-echoed his description of the Ghana Armed Forces as “useless”, saying it is basically a “Jama Choir” and not worth its salt.
He has always been critical of the Ghana Armed Forces, which he says has become a shadow of its former self and been reduced to a political tool at the beck and call of selfish politicians rather than fighting for the interest of the nation.
His latest rant followed the military overthrow of a democratically elected government of Niger, a development that has sparked controversial conversations, with many people endorsing it while others denounce it.
Interestingly, majority of Barker-Vormawor's followers supported his assertion with hilarious reactions.
While the regional bloc, ECOWAS has given the military junta in Niger a one-week ultimatum to hand over power and release president Mohamed Bazoum who has been in captivity since soldiers took over the country, the soldiers have called its bluff. Instead, both Mali and Burkina Faso who have been under military rule as a result of coup d'états, have issued a joint statement declaring support for the situation in Niger, warning any attempt by ECOWAS and any other body to interfere in Niger would be met with war.
President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger was overthrown by troops from the presidential guard on July 26, 2023, and the borders were shut. The presidential guard also blocked entrances to government ministries.
