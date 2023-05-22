The development reportedly took place at Gikomba market in Kenya’s Nairobi County and was captured in a video that has been trending on social media.
Drama in market as female preacher and male preacher fight over territory (video)
A dramatic fight between a female preacher and her male counterpart in a market left traders in shock as they watched the two servants of God attack each other in public.
In the video which was shared by a TikTok user, identified as Jepskip, the male preacher is seen yelling at the female counterpart, saying: “Go away. Continue crying. Where is it indicated that you should wear red clothes when preaching?”
While he attacked her, the female preacher became emotional and cried profusely before kneeling to pray in response to the verbal attacks with her Bible open.
Meanwhile, in the same Kenya, Paul Mackenzie, the Kenyan pastor at the centre of the controversial ’40-day fasting to meet Jesus’ that has resulted in the death of more than 200 church members has disclosed that his family did not participate in the fasting, adding that he did not force anyone to starve to death.
The Kilifi-based man of God has been in the custody of law enforcement authorities since his arrest last month. He has been accused of operating a cult and making his followers starve to death in the name of seeking to meet Jesus and then buried their bodies in both mass and single graves in a vast Shakahola land belonging to him.
