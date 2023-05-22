Drama in market as female preacher and male preacher fight over territory (video)

In the video which was shared by a TikTok user, identified as Jepskip, the male preacher is seen yelling at the female counterpart, saying: “Go away. Continue crying. Where is it indicated that you should wear red clothes when preaching?”

While he attacked her, the female preacher became emotional and cried profusely before kneeling to pray in response to the verbal attacks with her Bible open.

Meanwhile, in the same Kenya, Paul Mackenzie, the Kenyan pastor at the centre of the controversial ’40-day fasting to meet Jesus’ that has resulted in the death of more than 200 church members has disclosed that his family did not participate in the fasting, adding that he did not force anyone to starve to death.