Driver stopped by police for overspeeding puts dog behind steering wheel to avoid arrest

The Springfield Police Department said in a Facebook post that the offender was driving 52 mph in a 30-mph zone before officers pulled him over.

“The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process.

“The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving,” the police said.

The police asked the offender who reportedly appeared intoxicated if he’d been drinking, but instead of answering the question, he ran away. The law enforcement officers however managed to arrest him about 20 yards from the vehicle.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for examination and the result proved that he was medically fit. Then he was booked into the Baca County Jail on charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, speeding and resisting arrest.

He was driving from Las Animas to Pueblo and got lost in Springfield. The police found that he had two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo.