Father and daughter die on the spot as Mercedes Benz collides with Tipper truck

The deceased have been identified as Kwame Mensah and his daughter, Sarfo Emmanuella, and their bodies have been deposited at a nearby morgue.

According to myjoyonline.com, a Seventh-Day Adventist Church pastor, Richard Obeng who was driving the Benz sustained severe injuries. He is said to be in critical condition and receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The news outlet reports that the Mercedes Benz with registration GW 7329-X which had three other passengers onboard from the Onwi to Achina direction was negotiating a curve when it veered off into the lane of an oncoming Tipper truck.

It is further reported that the fatal incident happened less than two minutes after Pastor Obeng picked up Mensah and his daughter. They had been by the roadside for transportation.

The pastor and another passenger who survived the accident were transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Relatedly, a fire gutted a house at Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region, burning a young woman and her little daughters to death.

28-year-old mother, Abigail Manu, and her two daughters, Nora Yeboah and Philipa Yeboah who were 9 and 6 years respectively could not escape the fire that broke out on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Eyewitnesses say two other family members in the house were able to escape, but the three were trapped inside and became casualties.

Reports say the house in question was completely consumed by the fire, but officers from the Ghana National Fire Service managed to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring houses.

“We heard the victims screaming and calling for help but were only able to rescue two out of the five persons who were trapped in the fire,” an eyewitness, Stephen Wundomor told Citi News.