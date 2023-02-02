Bodies of 10 Bawku civilians allegedly killed by soldiers released to families for burial

The bodies have since been buried according to Islamic principles, the news website reports.

The Upper East Regional Security council is reported to be locked up in a crunch meeting to deliberate on the happenings in that part of the country as the bereaved families wait to hear how it intends to get justice for the deceased.

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga issued a statement accusing the military men in the town of killing seven civilians.

He alleged that the people were allegedly killed by the soldiers after several reports of gunfire across the Bawku Township Tuesday evening.

“Let me condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the infliction of mortal casualties on innocent civilians by members of the Ghana Armed Forces in Bawku today. This is totally unacceptable and I will leave no stone unturned in my fight for redress for these victims,” the lawmaker said.

He added that in an attempt to maintain calm and discipline shot indiscriminately into locals who were running for cover and also attacked innocent people.