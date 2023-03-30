ADVERTISEMENT
Father Campbell builds mosque at Weija Leprosarium for Muslim lepers to mark 77th birthday

Andreas Kamasah

Rev Father Andrew Campbell has been receiving commendations from Ghanaians left, right and centre following his construction of a mosque inside the Weija Leprosarium to enable Muslim lepers who live there to worship Allah.

The mosque was commissioned by the Chairman of the Hajj Board, Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda on behalf of vice President Dr Bawumia to mark the 77th birthday of the Irish-born priest on Tuesday. He was born on March 27, 1946.

A New Patriotic Party communicator, Awal Mohammed disclosed this on his Facebook page on Wednesday, March 29, applauding the revered man of God for his exemplary love for all lepers under his care, including Muslims despite being a Christian.

“Rev Father Andrew Campbell constructed this mosque at the Weija Leprosarium to commemorate his 77th birthday.

“The mosque is to serve the Muslim cured lepers in the Leprosarium,” He wrote.

The Weija Leprosarium was set up in 1993 by Father Campbell, pastor of Christ the King Church, Accra, who came by boat to Ghana as a missionary in 1971.

He campaigns for Ghanaians, particularly families, to accept and integrate people affected by Hansen’s disease, popularly called leprosy into their communities.

It is a chronic infectious disease that attacks the skin, peripheral nerves and mucous membranes. It is one of the world’s most stigmatized infectious diseases, but more than 95 percent of people have a natural immunity to it.

Father Campbell lamented in an interview with Graphic Online in 2020 about the stigma that lepers and even healed ones go through.

“The notion that once a leper always a leper is not true,” he said, stressing that such persons deserve to be treated with dignity.

“I first encountered a leper when a man came to the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra some years ago to sell mangoes. I was frightened and didn’t know how to react,” he recalled.

He has since dedicated himself to sensitizing the populace against stigmatising lepers, which according to him, happens even at hospitals too.

