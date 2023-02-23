Female teacher and school cleaner in court for forcibly cutting 2-year-old girl’s hair

The 39-year-old teacher, Bukola Olajide and her accomplice, Dupe Akintewe, 55 are all staff of Sunshine Group of Schools, Oluyole area, Ibadan.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe, told the court that Olajide and Akintewe allegedly conspired together to commit the offence.

“The two women allegedly assaulted the minor in school by forcefully cutting her hair and causing her bodily harm.

“The defendants' conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by cutting the girl's hair and putting an incision there at the back of her head without the consent of her parents,” pulse.ng quotes Ewe as saying.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offence contravened the provisions of sections 249 (d), 355 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

On Wednesday, February 23, when the defendants appeared before the court, Chief Magistrate, Mrs P. O. Adetuyibi granted them bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each in like sum before adjourning the matter until May 25.

Meanwhile, in other news, the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against First Atlantic Bank and its CFO is expected to be mentioned in court today, February 23.

On Thursday, February 16, the General Jurisdiction of the High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu directed all the parties to file their written submissions.

The plaintiff, Deborah Seyram Adablah, who served as a National Service personnel at the bank has accused its CFO, identified as Kwasi Nimako of sexual harassment and failure to fulfil some promises made to her.

She accused the bank, which is the second defendant of looking on while she and other female workers were sexually abused.