Gunmen kill Nigerian parliamentary candidate and his team members, burn their bodies

Andreas Kamasah

With just hours to the presidential and senatorial elections in Nigeria, one of the candidates vying to become a senator has been shot dead and his body was burnt.

The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, February 21, 2023, while he and his team were on their way from a campaign rally in the southern state of Enugu.

The Labour Party candidate, Oyibo Chukwu was reportedly killed alongside his aides and the car they were travelling in was set ablaze with their lifeless bodies inside.

It remains unclear who were the assailants and what was their motive for carrying out such a heartless act. But Chijioke Edeoga, a candidate for the governor’s seat in the state has alleged that their party members are not safe.

“Our party members are being targeted for assassination by political parties that felt threatened by the rise of the Labour Party in the state and are afraid they may lose Saturday’s election,” Chijioke Edeoga is quoted to have said.

While the Labour Party has not yet commented on the development, its presidential candidate Peter Obi has been reported as urging supporters to vote “correctly, peacefully, and hopefully”.

Nigeria is set to go to the polls on Saturday, February 25 to elect their president and their senatorial representatives in an election that has been described as the country’s most competitive polls in 24 years.

Currently, the atmosphere in Africa’s most populous and wealthiest country is charged as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) starts deploying some electoral materials to the various centres ahead of the dee-day.

Andreas Kamasah
