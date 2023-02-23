Gunmen kill Nigerian parliamentary candidate and his team members, burn their bodies

The Labour Party candidate, Oyibo Chukwu was reportedly killed alongside his aides and the car they were travelling in was set ablaze with their lifeless bodies inside.

It remains unclear who were the assailants and what was their motive for carrying out such a heartless act. But Chijioke Edeoga, a candidate for the governor’s seat in the state has alleged that their party members are not safe.

“Our party members are being targeted for assassination by political parties that felt threatened by the rise of the Labour Party in the state and are afraid they may lose Saturday’s election,” Chijioke Edeoga is quoted to have said.

READ ALSO: 3 people drown while trying to remove a bucket that fell into a well

While the Labour Party has not yet commented on the development, its presidential candidate Peter Obi has been reported as urging supporters to vote “correctly, peacefully, and hopefully”.

Nigeria is set to go to the polls on Saturday, February 25 to elect their president and their senatorial representatives in an election that has been described as the country’s most competitive polls in 24 years.