3 people drown while trying to remove a bucket that fell into a well

According to Pulse.ng, the victims have been identified as Adebayo Oluwasina, 46; Lateef Adediran, 22; and Waliu Adediran, 31.

One Owode Ede, a resident of the Alaro Onigbin community who spoke on condition of anonymity reportedly narrated that two of the deceased, Waliu and Lateef were bricklayers engaged by Adebayo, a pastor, at his construction site.

The source said that a bucket being used to draw water for the day's construction work fell into the well.

“The younger of the two bricklayers was the one fetching water when the bucket fell inside the well. The boy entered the well to recover it but did not come out. After some minutes, his elder brother, Waliu, went into the well to rescue him, but also got trapped inside.

“The owner of the site, Pastor Shina, also went into the well in a bid to rescue the two persons who earlier got trapped, but he also could not come out,” the resident recounted as quoted by pulse.ng.

Fire Service Officials were called to the scene to rescue the victims but they were brought out dead.