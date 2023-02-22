ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor shoots himself to death while on hunting expedition

Andreas Kamasah

A Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) pastor has shot himself to death while on a hunting expedition.

The Nigerian man of God, Olusanya Omoolorun, was with the church’s Oke Idahun branch at Oba-Ile, Akure, Ondo State capital before his tragic death.

Pulse.ng reports that he was on a hunting expedition at Apeju Street, Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State when he bumped into a strange deer.

It is reported that Omoolorun shot at the deer which had an ‘Ifa’ inscription written on it, but the gunshot backfired and hit him to death.

Some residents of the area recounted how they discovered the lifeless body of the pastor with a gunshot wound while the deer in question stood by him.

READ: Appoint a minister to be responsible for Bawku conflict – Security analyst urges Akufo-Addo

“When the wife of the deceased realised her husband did not return home on that day, she became worried. She puts a call to him but his phone was ringing without any response.

“The wife became afraid and called the deceased’s sister and some other neighbours who embarked on a search for him.

“By the time they got to the farm, they met him lying helpless on the ground with the mysterious deer, standing by his side.

“They met the deer beside the hunter unhurt but was caught when it tried to escape. They discovered Ifa inscriptions on the deer,” a witness is quoted to have said.

It is further reported that the mysterious deer was taken to Oba Ile Police station but it died later.

The Oba Ile Police command is reported to have confirmed the incident.

