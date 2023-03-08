ADVERTISEMENT
28-year-old lady dragged to chief’s palace for sucking 5-month-old boy's penis

Andreas Kamasah

Angry residents of Ekumfi Narkwa in the Central Region dragged a 28-year-old woman to the palace of the chief of the area after she was caught sucking the penis of another woman’s five-month-old son.

File photo (Ghanaian chief)
Adomonline.com reports that the woman in question, identified as Esi Aya, who is said to be married and a mother of three, was captured in a video sucking the penis of the baby for about two minutes while he lay innocently on a mat.

The news website further reports that some other women who were present at the scene looked on while the action was ongoing. Rather, a video of the incident captures them laughing and running commentary while filming the act.

The unhappy mother of the baby boy is reported as saying that she was in her room when she was called to come and see what was being done to her son.

When the attention of the residents of the community was drawn to the video that captured Esi Aya’s conduct, they dragged her to the chief’s palace for interrogation.

It remains unclear what was her motive for engaging in such an act with the little boy.

Some people have reacted to her conduct, saying it amounted to an abuse of the innocent little boy.

Sexual assault on both male and female minors by grown adults is on the ascendency, with some of the victims being as young as two months.

