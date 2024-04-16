Ghanaian man desperate to escape poverty puts himself up for sale (video)

Speaking with palpable anguish, the man disclosed that the burden of poverty had become unbearable, driving him to contemplate extreme measures. He revealed that while he languishes in the urban sprawl of the national capital, Accra, his children are relegated to his native village, highlighting the painful separation inflicted by his dire circumstances.

The snippet of the interview circulating on social media platforms has sparked a wave of reactions, with many expressing sympathy and a willingness to extend a helping hand to alleviate the man's plight.

The raw honesty of his plight has struck a chord with netizens, prompting discussions about the systemic issues of poverty and inequality that continue to afflict communities across Ghana.

As the video garners widespread attention, it serves as a stark reminder of the harsh realities faced by individuals trapped in the cycle of poverty. While gestures of empathy and offers of assistance poured in from compassionate individuals, it underscores the urgent need for comprehensive societal interventions to address the root causes of poverty and provide avenues for sustainable livelihoods.