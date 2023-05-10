ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian pastor arrested as spiritual exercise allegedly causes burning and death of woman

Andreas Kamasah

The Akyem Oda Police have arrested one Pastor Isaac Okyeam, popularly known as Pastor Owusu for allegedly burning a 42-year-old woman, Ama Nkansah Appiah during a deliverance session, which led to her death.

According to dailyguidenetwork.com, the incident happened on April 25, 2023, at Akyem Asawase, a suburb of Akyem Awisa in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region.

It is reported that the now-deceased woman suffered severe burns caused by spiritual oil the pastor allegedly administered to her body during a deliverance session.

The victim was reportedly rushed to the Oda Government Hospital where she was first admitted but later transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra where she died on May 2.

Adwoa Gloria, a younger sister of the deceased recounted how her sister went to the pastor for a spiritual consultation only to return home with life-threatening burn wounds all over her body.

Although the pastor denied knowledge of what happened to Ama Nkansah Appiah, it came to light later that he himself suffered burns on his left hand and foot.

It was later gathered that Pastor Owusu allegedly used a spiritual oil during his usual incantations, which resulted in the fire that him and the woman. It is not clear if the exercise involved the use of fire in addition to the anointing oil.

The family of the deceased woman say they need justice for their loved one.

A police investigation has commenced into the incident.

