Ghanaians angry as textbook approved for class 4 pupils blames Christianity for poverty

The page of the book in contention talks about the negative effects of Christian missionary activities, with claims that the religion has caused physical and doctrinal disputes in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

Responding to the concerns about the controversial opinion in the book, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Yaw Opoku Mensah JoyNews that the book in question was not the official one approved by the NaCCA.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the approved version of the book did not have the section in question.

However, the Executive Director of the Institute for Education Studies (IFEST), Dr Peter Anti challenged Opoku Mensah’s assertion.

“There is a published document of about 66 pages that lists all the books that have been approved by NaCCA and this document is there. It’s on page 56, so this book is approved,” myjoyonline.com quotes him as saying.