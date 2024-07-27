Another win for Ghana as Angela Tabiri grabs World's Most Interesting Mathematician

Pulse Ghana

After graduating from the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Ghana in 2014, Angela's quest for knowledge took her to the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP). There, she was awarded the Schlumberger Foundation Faculty for the Future Fellowship in 2015, enabling her to pursue a PhD in mathematics at the University of Glasgow. She graduated with her doctorate in June 2019 and is a Research Associate focusing on Quantum Algebra and the Academic Manager for the Girls in Mathematical Sciences Programme (GMSP) at AIMS Ghana.

Tabiri's influence extends beyond her academic achievements. She founded Femafricmaths, an NGO promoting female African mathematicians, and interviews "mathsqueens" on social media to inspire young people about the myriad career options available in mathematics. Through various outreach activities like Science in Tents, National STEAM Day, and Y3p3maths, she recruits and trains female mathematicians to engage high school students in Ghana.

In February 2024, Angela was selected for the Falling Walls Foundation's Female Science Talents Intensive Track Programme, joining 19 other exceptionally talented scientists from 15 countries. This mentoring programme is designed to foster female leadership in science, business, and society.

Angela Tabiri’s remarkable journey and recent recognition as the World’s Most Interesting Mathematician highlight her exceptional talent and passion for mathematics. Her innovative approach to problem-solving and her commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion set her apart as a trailblazer in the field.