SHS science students won't study Core Maths and Integrated Science again

Emphasizing that science students already delve extensively into Mathematics and Science, he explained the rationale behind eliminating the additional coursework during an interview with JoyNews on February 6, 2023.

Pulse Ghana

He said "This is part of the new curriculum we are running, from primary to junior and the final one is the SHS.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are saying that with the new one, we used to have Core Maths and Electives maths for all students, they do Core Maths, and then the Science students will also add Elective Maths.

"But we are saying that in the new curriculum, you will do Core Maths which is additional Maths and that is what the Pure Science students do. They won’t do any other Maths because what they are going to do is good enough for them to do their subjects."