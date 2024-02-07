Professor Edward Appiah, the Director General of NaCCA, highlighted that this modification is part of the updated curriculum aimed at enhancing the educational system.
SHS science students won't study Core Maths and Integrated Science again
Starting from the 2024/2025 academic year, Senior High School (SHS) students opting for elective science will no longer be obligated to enroll in Core Mathematics and Integrated Science, as per the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA).
Recommended articles
Emphasizing that science students already delve extensively into Mathematics and Science, he explained the rationale behind eliminating the additional coursework during an interview with JoyNews on February 6, 2023.
He said "This is part of the new curriculum we are running, from primary to junior and the final one is the SHS.
"We are saying that with the new one, we used to have Core Maths and Electives maths for all students, they do Core Maths, and then the Science students will also add Elective Maths.
"But we are saying that in the new curriculum, you will do Core Maths which is additional Maths and that is what the Pure Science students do. They won’t do any other Maths because what they are going to do is good enough for them to do their subjects."
He clarified that the requirement for Science students to take Integrated Science in SHS stemmed from the perceived weakness in the Science curriculum during junior high school.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh