GLC bans Chief State Attorney from practising law over GHC400k from Woyome

The notice detailed the charges brought against the Chief State Attorney who works at the office of the Attorney-General, highlighting a specific incident related to his role as counsel in the case of Alfred Agbesi Woyome vs. Attorney General & Anor. The count against him pertained to the transfer of GHC 400,000.00 directly from Mr. Alfred Woyome to the bank account of his wife, Mrs. Gifty Nerquaye-Tetteh, without any reasonable explanation. This action was deemed to adversely affect the dignity and high standing of the legal profession.

According to the notice, Nerquaye-Tetteh is prohibited from holding himself out as a lawyer, attending chambers, or providing any professional legal services to the public. The withdrawal of his practising license is effective immediately.

The notice, signed by Justice Cyra Pamela C.A. Koranteng JA, Judicial Secretary and Secretary to the General Legal Council, serves as a formal declaration of Nerquaye-Tetteh's removal from the legal profession in Ghana. This decision underscores the commitment of the legal authorities to uphold the integrity and ethics of the legal profession, ensuring accountability and maintaining public trust in the legal system.

