High Court 'seizes' car in dispute until final ruling on Nimako and Deborah's case

According to starrfm.com.gh, the Court (General Jurisdiction) presided over by Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu while ruling on an application on Tuesday, May 16 filed by Mr Nimako said the vehicle in dispute should be surrendered to the Registrar of the High Court for preservation. The court also ordered Mr Nimako, the Defendant (applicant) to submit all documents concerning the said vehicle to the Registrar, the news website reports.

Deborah Seyram Adablah, a former National Service person who served at a branch of First National Bank sued the then Chief Finance Officer of the bank, Ernest Nimako, claiming among other things that the defendant harassed her sexually during her service and also took back a Honda Civic worth GH¢120,000 with the registration No. GC 7899- 21 l, which he bought for her after registering it in his name that contrary to their agreement.

It is reported that the plaintiff drove the car in question to the court, but following the court order, she would have to hand it over to the registrar.

Meanwhile, the court also ordered both the plaintiff and the defendant to desist from making commentaries on the case on all platforms until a final verdict is made.

“Both parties are prohibited from posting any videos, pictures and materials on social media and traditional media which has the tendency to prejudice the matter before the court until the final determination of the case,” the court ruled, as quoted by starrfm.com.gh.

The order followed a motion by lawyers for Mr Nimako praying the court to restrain Adablah from dragging his name into the mad with continuous publications on TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Background

Adablah who is the plaintiff has filed a writ alleging sexual harassment against Ernest Kwesi Nimako, Director of Finance and the bank.

Following the action, the Bank has requested that its name be withdrawn from the lawsuit filed by the former NSS worker.

In that application dated January 24, this year, the Bank requested that seven paragraphs of the writ be dismissed “on the ground that they disclose no reasonable cause of action against the applicant”.

It contends that Paragraphs 7,8,9,10,11,31,32,33,34,36 and 37 which were requested to be excluded comprise portions of the writ that accuse the bank of watching on for female workers being harassed sexually by senior male officers of the bank.

The substantive case alleging sexual harassment would be dealt with after this preliminary application.

Ms Adablah sued Mr Nimako in January 2023, accusing him of breaching a contract to buy her a car, pay for her accommodation for three years, give her a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife and also give her a lump sum to start a business.

She claims Mr Nimako registered a car he bought for her in his name and that contrary to their agreement, took back the GH¢120,000 Honda Civic after she had used it for only a year.

She said the defendant, who was her boss at the bank, also paid only a year’s rent for her contrary to their agreement.

Ms Adablah also accused Mr Nimako of abuse, sexual harassment, maltreatment, and exploitation as well as lowering her reputation in the eyes of society.