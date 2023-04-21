Hippopotamus attacks, kills Nigerian pregnant woman

According to pulse.ng, the deceased went to buy vegetables alongside other traders for commercial purposes, when the hippopotamus attacked her at the shore of the river.

She was being ferried in an engine boat, which developed a fault and transferred to a wooden one. The attacked boat was said to have broken into pieces with the victim drowned, the news website reports.

Her lifeless body was discovered the following day.

In another death-related news, police in Kumasi have mounted a search for a man who shot a 26-year-old woman multiple times at close range to death.

Reports say the bloody incident occurred at Adum in Kumasi on the night of Thursday, April 20, 2023, around Dufie Towers behind Aseda House.

It is unclear what provoked the yet-to-be-identified man to kill the deceased identified as Victoria Dapaa, popularly known as Maa Adwoa.

According to Graphic Online, after shooting the lady, the gunman jumped into a rickshaw [a light two-wheeled passenger vehicle - commonly referred to as Pragya in Ghana] and fled.

The victim was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

