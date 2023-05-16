I have 23 boyfriends – Young lady confesses in church (video)

A video circulating online shows the lady standing among eager-looking church members as she made some interesting revelations.

In the short video which was uploaded to the Instagram page of instablog9ja, the pastor is heard stating to the lady that he realised with his spiritual eye that she has about 23 boyfriends. Then, with a microphone being held to her mouth, the lady affirmed the pastor’s statement.

In an earlier report, a married woman went to court to seek divorce because she was simply tired and could not remain obedient to her husband, but the court ordered her to compensate the man for the dowry he had paid to her family.

The Nigerian woman identified as Fatima Muhammad had petitioned a Sharia Court in Kaduna to seek the dissolution of her marriage.

But on Thursday, May 11, Malam Muhammad Adamu-Shehu, the judge who presided over the court ruled that she must pay ₦80,000 to her husband if she wanted to opt out of the marriage.

“I am tired of the union and I cannot be an obedient wife to him; I prayed court to grant me custody of our three-year-old daughter,” News Agency of Nigeria quotes Fatima as having told the court.

Meanwhile, the defendant maintained that he still loved his wife and is not in support of the divorce his wife was seeking.

