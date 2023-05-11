‘I wish I knew’ – Broke former bank manager cries after spending on women and alcohol (video)

Recounting how his life went from grace to grass, he said he was once employed as a bank manager on the recommendation of the late former President Jomo Kenyatta.

He told The Standard, on Wednesday, September 22, in an interview that he was introduced to the late Kenyatta in 1968 and the head of state recommended him to one of the local banks in Kenya at the time. The bank hired him to manage one of its branches along Moi Avenue and he served for 8 years.

However, Mwangi was tempted by the sight of the bank’s customers’ deposits every day. He started stealing from the bank and was summarily dismissed by his employer in 1976 when his criminal deeds were uncovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the graft tag on him from the bank, he got another opportunity to serve as a chief accountant to Kenyan late politician and businessman Kenneth Matiba. But Mwangi messed up that chance too.

“One day Matiba ordered me to go on compulsory leave and when I returned to work, he asked why I had been stealing from him. I denied the claims but he showed me the vouchers, slapped me and a fight ensued before he fired me,” he recalled in the interview.

After crushing the second opportunity, Mwang later formed a league with some other criminally minded friends to use his knowledge of banking and accountancy to engage in bank fraud.

Their cup however got full and they were arrested, prosecuted and jailed for three years after operating for five years.

When I completed my jail term I decided to stop stealing and started doing manual work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My wife left me because I loved women so much but I’m now remorseful and I wish we could reconcile. Our children and now adults, some in their 50s and I am now almost 80 years old. I wish I knew,” Mwangi lamented.

Interestingly, when he was making money during those times, he spent most of it on womanizing and alcoholism, so when he became destitute, his relatives didn’t care about him.

“What I can tell these young people is that make hay while the sun shines because if you don’t then you’ll become very remorseful in your old age and it won’t help,” Mwangi’s advice to the youth.