I would have stopped worshipping God if Agyinasare had gone to Nogokpo - Prophet Adjei

Andreas Kamasah

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei has referred to the people of Nogokpo as extremists, saying that if Archbishop Charles Agyinasare had bowed to their 14-day ultimatum to go there, he[Adjei] would have stopped worshipping God.

According to the lead Pastor and General Overseer of the Prophetic Prayer Palace International, the archbishop is no mean a man of God and should have been treated with respect. In his view, even if Archbishop Agyinasare erred in his statement about Nogokpo, which the people were unhappy about, his subsequent explanation that he did not mean any malice should have sufficed.

“I was in Canada when I heard the story, I think the people were extremists. They went too much. The man [referring to Agyin-Asare] is a statesman. He came out and made a statement. He’s been in ministry for years. He has a track record. He is not a man that creates controversies. He has a good track record.

"Now he slips and makes a statement and now he comes back to the same location and retracts, I think it should die there. You overstretch the issues, why do you have personal interests?? I think it should die there,” prophet Adjei said in an interview on Accra-based 3FM's UrbanBlend hosted by Black Rasta.

Prophet Adjei went further to say that he would have been disappointed and stopped worshipping God if the archbishop who he reveres so much and sees as a mentor had kowtowed to the intimidation and directive by the Nogokpo tradition leaders.

“Hey, I said if the Archbishop had gone to Nogokpo, I would have stopped worshipping God. Because I will feel so ashamed, and disappointed because we see him as a father, we see him as a mentor and a leader. Now you leave our territory and go there, I’ll feel very disappointed.

“I respect every religion but they can’t do anything. Our body, soul is in the hands of God. The Bible says a curse without a curse shall not stand. I have not disrespected them, I have not abused them, and I said they went extreme.”

It would be recalled that Archbishop Agyinasare while preaching a sermon to a congregation in late May, referred to Nogokpo as the “demonic headquarters” of the Volta Region.

“Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region. We only have not said it but the second night, I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and the wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozome, immediately we got to Nogopko, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyres came out from under the car,” the respected man of God said in the sermon.

Reacting to the statement, the Nogokpo traditional council first issued a 14-day ultimatum to Archbishop Agyinasare to appear before them or face the wrath of their gods. The ultimatum elapsed and the man of God didn’t honour it. Instead, his church declared a 1-week fasting and prayer to deal with the matter spiritually.

Last week, the National Peace Council which has been mediating between the two factions to resolve the matter amicably met with the traditional leaders of Nogokpo. However, they said they would not let the matter die just like that. In what appears to be a review of the initial demand, they then issued another 1-week ultimatum, which they said was the final grace period for Archbishop Agyinasare to render an unqualified apology and retract the statement that offended them.

