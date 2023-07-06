I would have stopped worshipping God if Agyinasare had gone to Nogokpo - Prophet Adjei

“I was in Canada when I heard the story, I think the people were extremists. They went too much. The man [referring to Agyin-Asare] is a statesman. He came out and made a statement. He’s been in ministry for years. He has a track record. He is not a man that creates controversies. He has a good track record.

"Now he slips and makes a statement and now he comes back to the same location and retracts, I think it should die there. You overstretch the issues, why do you have personal interests?? I think it should die there,” prophet Adjei said in an interview on Accra-based 3FM's UrbanBlend hosted by Black Rasta.

Prophet Adjei went further to say that he would have been disappointed and stopped worshipping God if the archbishop who he reveres so much and sees as a mentor had kowtowed to the intimidation and directive by the Nogokpo tradition leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hey, I said if the Archbishop had gone to Nogokpo, I would have stopped worshipping God. Because I will feel so ashamed, and disappointed because we see him as a father, we see him as a mentor and a leader. Now you leave our territory and go there, I’ll feel very disappointed.

“I respect every religion but they can’t do anything. Our body, soul is in the hands of God. The Bible says a curse without a curse shall not stand. I have not disrespected them, I have not abused them, and I said they went extreme.”

It would be recalled that Archbishop Agyinasare while preaching a sermon to a congregation in late May, referred to Nogokpo as the “demonic headquarters” of the Volta Region.

“Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region. We only have not said it but the second night, I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and the wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozome, immediately we got to Nogopko, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyres came out from under the car,” the respected man of God said in the sermon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the statement, the Nogokpo traditional council first issued a 14-day ultimatum to Archbishop Agyinasare to appear before them or face the wrath of their gods. The ultimatum elapsed and the man of God didn’t honour it. Instead, his church declared a 1-week fasting and prayer to deal with the matter spiritually.