I’m drunk - Taxi driver admits after crashing car, says car owner can go to hell (video)

Video footage captured the scene as journalists questioned the heavily intoxicated driver, who was seated in a plastic chair. Admitting to drink driving, he claimed he couldn't recall how the accident occurred due to his absent-mindedness. When pressed for details about the crash, the driver became verbally abusive and refused to cooperate.

In response to inquiries about the car owner, the driver callously remarked that he didn't care and suggested that the owner of the car should handle the situation as he pleased.

Eyewitnesses recalled seeing the driver driving erratically before the collision, indicating signs of intoxication. The accident resulted in the destruction of some properties in the area, but thankfully, no casualty was recorded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite attempts by journalists to educate the driver on the dangers of drunk driving, he dismissed their advice and insulted them. The confrontational exchange underscored the driver's lack of remorse and disregard for the consequences of his actions.

At the scene, a police patrol vehicle was present, with officers examining the aftermath of the accident. The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by drunk driving and highlights the need for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations.