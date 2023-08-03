I’m guilty as charged in my treason felony trial – Barker-Vormawor says, gives 7 reasons

He clarified that his incessant call for a revolution has got nothing to do with the use of gun and bullet to stage a physical overthrow of the government of Ghana.

The fearless social activist said this among other things in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, August 3.

Read his full post below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Good morning! In my ongoing treason persecution, I want to say here for all to know that I am Guilty as Charged!

1. For, I make it no secret that I intend to intellectually lead a revolt against the political class that calls us brethren in public and plots our demise in private. The class solidarity that stretches beyond parties and cronies, and impoverishes us with their greed that knows no limits.

2. Now Hear ye; and know now; that in this resistance to our oppression, I consider that we must all play our part. According to the strength of our weapons.

3. My weapon is the courage of urgency and the moral conviction of my pen. Not a gun or bullet but a pen and ink. For this resistance requires first a coup d’etat of the mindset! That is my charge!

4. That is the coup I lead. Continue to read me, and you will be liberated, mentally. The next phase of the liberation will require you to pick up your weapon of choice and play to its strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. If you have a little money; you know what to do to support the resistance. If you have a home, shelter those that march without cover.

6. Wherever you are; whether you are an other rank or an older rank, we all have a role to play. According to the strength of our weapons.

7. It is assigned to us all to play a role. Don’t sit idle or worse become a comprador.