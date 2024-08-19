I'm richer than former President Mahama and his brother Ibrahim - Wontumi brags

This assertion was made during a recent interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM, a video of which has been circulating on social media and attracting numerous reactions.
Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has boldly declared that he is wealthier than former President John Dramani Mahama and his brother, Ibrahim Mahama.
Chairman Wontumi, who has built a reputation as a successful businessman, emphasised that his wealth stems from a diverse range of business ventures that not only generate significant income but also provide employment opportunities for many Ghanaians. He confidently asserted that his net worth surpasses that of the Mahama brothers.
“I have more money than Mahama. His brother Ibrahim cannot claim to be wealthier than me. I started my journey a long time ago, and Ibrahim knows that I am a captain. I have held this position for over 20 years. My company and employees are evidence of my success, unlike him,” Chairman Wontumi stated in Twi during the interview.
In addition to his political role, Chairman Wontumi is the owner of several businesses across Ghana. Among his enterprises are media outlets, including Wontumi TV in Kumasi, Movement TV in Accra, and Western Diamond in Takoradi. His business interests are a testament to his entrepreneurial success, contributing to his substantial wealth.
This declaration of financial superiority by Chairman Wontumi, which is yet to be fact-checked, adds to the ongoing discussions about the wealth of prominent figures in Ghana, particularly in the context of politics and business. The Mahama brothers have been known for their significant business ventures, but Chairman Wontumi’s recent comments suggest a competitive edge in the wealth stakes