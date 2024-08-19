I'm richer than former President Mahama and his brother Ibrahim - Wontumi brags

Chairman Wontumi, who has built a reputation as a successful businessman, emphasised that his wealth stems from a diverse range of business ventures that not only generate significant income but also provide employment opportunities for many Ghanaians. He confidently asserted that his net worth surpasses that of the Mahama brothers.

“I have more money than Mahama. His brother Ibrahim cannot claim to be wealthier than me. I started my journey a long time ago, and Ibrahim knows that I am a captain. I have held this position for over 20 years. My company and employees are evidence of my success, unlike him,” Chairman Wontumi stated in Twi during the interview.

In addition to his political role, Chairman Wontumi is the owner of several businesses across Ghana. Among his enterprises are media outlets, including Wontumi TV in Kumasi, Movement TV in Accra, and Western Diamond in Takoradi. His business interests are a testament to his entrepreneurial success, contributing to his substantial wealth.