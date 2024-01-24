I've no power to turn into snake or tiger; I was bragging - Obinim apologises

However, in a recent video shared on TikTok, Bishop Obinim took a more reflective tone, expressing remorse for his past declarations. "I was saying a lot of things that were beyond me. People are asking me to turn into a snake or a tiger. How can I do that? Am I a vampire or an animal? How can someone who has a human body with a wife and children do this?" he stated.

The apology video has since gone viral, prompting discussions and reactions from both his followers and the public at large. Some are praising the bishop for his honesty and willingness to acknowledge the error in his previous claims, while others express scepticism and disappointment in the man of God's credibility.

Bishop Obinim attributed his past statements to circumstances beyond his control but did not provide specific details. The apology video marks a significant departure from the flamboyant and sensational persona that the prophet had cultivated over the years.

As news of the apology spreads, social media is buzzing with reactions, with many users sharing their thoughts on Bishop Obinim's about-face. Some are calling for further clarification, while others see this as a moment of humility and self-reflection for the religious leader.

The apology has ignited debates on the role of charisma and theatrics in religious leadership, raising questions about the expectations and responsibilities placed on spiritual figures in their interactions with their followers. As the video continues to circulate, it remains to be seen how Bishop Obinim's congregation will respond to this unexpected revelation and whether it will have lasting effects on his influence within the religious community.

The latest disclosure has come just a few days after Obinim opened up about the devastating impact of his ongoing legal battle with Assin Central lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong, lamenting it has virtually collapsed his church.

In a heartfelt and self-recorded video posted on social media, the renowned pastor attributed the recent collapse of his church to what he described as an 'unwise' confrontation with the politician.

In the emotional video, Obinim expressed deep regret over the attrition rate in his church membership, revealing a significant decline in attendance. He disclosed that his congregation had dwindled from thousands to barely two hundred people. The religious leader suggested that his diminishing relevance was a direct consequence of the financial strain incurred during his legal clash with Agyapong.

Obinim divulged that he had engaged the services of seven different lawyers to represent him in the legal battle, each demanding a minimum of twenty thousand cedis before stepping into the courtroom. The financial burden, coupled with the emotional toll of the prolonged feud, has reportedly left the pastor in a precarious position.