Landlord arrested for taking tenants’ names to fetish priest’s shrine

According to pulse.ng, the 44-year-old man is facing two-count of conspiracy and trial by ordeal.

Dr Simon Uche, the prosecution counsel told the court that Chukwunahi committed the offence on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Ira Quatres, Ojo, Lagos, the news website reports.

The court heard that following the misunderstanding, the defendant resorted to taking their names to the shrine of a deity known as ‘Arusi Okija’.

The fetish priest then called the tenants, identified as Onyeka Ibeabuchi and Chimezie Ezeuka to appear in person at his shrine before Monday, February 27 or be prepared to die.

The prosecution revealed that Chukwunahi had initially referred the disagreement with his tenants for mediation and later to a court in Badagry, but was not satisfied with the outcomes.

Dr Uche said the defendant’s offence breached the provisions of Sections 127 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate L.J.K Layeni of Ojo Magistrate’s Court granted Chukwunahi bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum and then adjourned the matter till Monday, March 20 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, a Kenyan man who has claimed over the years to be Jesus Christ has reportedly lodged an official complaint with the police, saying his life is under threat after alleged plans by some locals to 'crucify' him on Good Friday.

It is reported that Eliyu Simiyu has discovered the alleged plans being hatched by some residents of the country’s Bungoma County, and thought it prudent to take proactive measures to safeguard his life.

