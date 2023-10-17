Mahama enstooled as chief in Ketu-North; he’s now Togbi Dunenyo I

Pulse Ghana

According to a report by adomonline.com, a massive crowd of people drummed and danced as Mr Mahama, the special guest of honour at the just-ended Penyi Nugoryiza, was welcomed into the town.

Togbiga Dadzi V, the paramount chief of Penyi, showered Mr. Mahama with appreciation for accepting their invitation.

He took advantage of the chance to express gratitude to the NDC for a number of local development initiatives and to request more when the NDC recaptured power in the 2024 election.

The leaders and people of Penyi, one of the four traditional areas in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region, celebrate Penyi Nugoryiza every year.

Meanwhile, Mahama toured various parts of the Volta Region last week to assess the extent of devastation that the Akosombo dam spillage has inflicted on communities along the Volta River.

The ex-president sympathized with the victims of the massive flooding that has been occasioned by the spillage leaving them homeless as their houses have been inundated. Some houses have collapsed, and properties and investments such as fish farms washed away by the flood as the water level keeps rising.