Man arrested for cutting off his mother’s 2 hands

According to Pulse.ng, the suspect attacked his 65-year-old mother, simply identified as Esther, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in Akibo Village, the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

It is reported that neighbours heard a loud cry for help from the victim’s house and dashed out only to find her in a pool of blood, with the suspect standing by her while still wielding the bloody machete. The victim’s two hands were cut off and deep stab wounds were found on her head and legs.

“With a sharp cutlass in his hand, he severed both hands of his mother and caused another deep injury to her head and legs. We have taken the mother to the hospital for treatment,” Pulse.ng quotes a source who pleaded anonymity as saying.

It was not immediately clear what Oyeleye and his elderly mother were arguing over before he attacked her so brutally.

In an earlier report, two people, a pregnant woman and a tricycle rider met their untimely deaths after being crushed by a moving car whose steering wheel a Nigerian officer was dragging with the driver.

The incident occurred in the Ago Palace Way area of Okota, Lagos State, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

The officer and the car’s driver were reportedly fighting over the steering wheel when they lost control and collided with the tricycle which had the two now-deceased onboard.