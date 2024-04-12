The Ghana News Agency (GNA) reports eyewitnesses as saying that the harrowing attack unfolded at around 10:00 PM at Zion C Basic School in Senya Bereku, where approximately 30 individuals armed with welding metals, sticks, and stones stormed Mr. Saint's residence. The assailants, reportedly fueled by rage, accused Mr. Saint of involvement in the disappearance of a 'pragya' driver's penis. It was claimed that the driver noticed his penis missing shortly after dropping off Mr. Saint at his home.
Man brutally beaten over alleged disappearance of Okada rider's penis at Senya Bereku
A man in his late 30s, identified as Isaac Saint, was viciously assaulted by a group of motorcycle riders on Tuesday night at Senya Bereku, located in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region following an accusation that he was responsible for the disappearance of a colleague rider's penis.
Recommended articles
Eyewitnesses recounted a brutal scene, describing how Mr. Saint was mercilessly beaten with various objects, leaving him with severe injuries and blood streaming from his nostrils and head. Despite desperate pleas for mercy, the assailants showed no restraint until police intervention.
The Senya Bereku police, upon arrival, swiftly intervened and rescued Mr. Saint from further harm. He was promptly taken to the Senya Polyclinic for medical examination, while the complainant was also examined to ascertain the validity of the accusation.
However, the medical examination yielded surprising results. Contrary to the initial claim, the complainant's penis was found to be intact, dispelling the allegations against Mr. Saint.
Dr. Samuel Agyapong, the Acting Medical Superintendent, urged the public not to resort to violence based on unsubstantiated allegations and stressed the importance of verifying such claims through a proper medical examination.
Following the revelation of the fabricated accusation, the police promptly arrested both the complainant and a spiritual healer from the Jehovah El Shaddai 7th Day Sabbath Assembly, where the complainant had sought assistance. The victim, Isaac Saint, is currently receiving treatment at the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital as the authorities continue their investigation into this disturbing incident.
Amidst the chaos and confusion, voices from the Jehovah El Shaddai 7th Day Sabbath Assembly maintained the innocence of their pastor, asserting that the complainant arrived at the church with a purportedly shrunken penis, which the pastor prayed over.
As Mr. Saint fights for his recovery and justice, this incident mirrors the dangers of mob mentality and the importance of due process in dispensing justice.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh