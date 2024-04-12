Man brutally beaten over alleged disappearance of Okada rider's penis at Senya Bereku

Eyewitnesses recounted a brutal scene, describing how Mr. Saint was mercilessly beaten with various objects, leaving him with severe injuries and blood streaming from his nostrils and head. Despite desperate pleas for mercy, the assailants showed no restraint until police intervention.

The Senya Bereku police, upon arrival, swiftly intervened and rescued Mr. Saint from further harm. He was promptly taken to the Senya Polyclinic for medical examination, while the complainant was also examined to ascertain the validity of the accusation.

However, the medical examination yielded surprising results. Contrary to the initial claim, the complainant's penis was found to be intact, dispelling the allegations against Mr. Saint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Samuel Agyapong, the Acting Medical Superintendent, urged the public not to resort to violence based on unsubstantiated allegations and stressed the importance of verifying such claims through a proper medical examination.

Following the revelation of the fabricated accusation, the police promptly arrested both the complainant and a spiritual healer from the Jehovah El Shaddai 7th Day Sabbath Assembly, where the complainant had sought assistance. The victim, Isaac Saint, is currently receiving treatment at the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital as the authorities continue their investigation into this disturbing incident.

Amidst the chaos and confusion, voices from the Jehovah El Shaddai 7th Day Sabbath Assembly maintained the innocence of their pastor, asserting that the complainant arrived at the church with a purportedly shrunken penis, which the pastor prayed over.