Man demands GH₵150k from pastor over affair with his wife, pregnancy and arrest

According to Mr Duah, he suspected his wife of engaging in an affair with Pastor Odii and confronted both parties. However, they initially denied the allegations. Pastor Odii, who appeared on the programme with his own wife, maintained his innocence but later confessed to the affair. Kwaku Duah alleged that the relationship resulted in a pregnancy, which was terminated at the pastor’s behest. Furthermore, Mr Duah claimed that Pastor Odii orchestrated his arrest after he threatened to invoke a curse on him.

Pastor Odii confessed to having been intimate with Kwaku Duah’s wife, Abena Agyapomaa, approximately ten times. Following this admission, the dispute was brought back to Oyerepa FM, where Kwaku Duah demanded GH₵150,000 in compensation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Pastor Odii proposed a reduced settlement of GH₵50,000, which Kwaku Duah ultimately accepted. The resolution, though contentious, brings closure to a case that has drawn public interest due to its personal and moral implications.

Meanwhile, in a contrary development reported by Pulse a few weeks ago, a Chinese man has been sentenced to six months in prison after discovering his wife in bed with another man and accepting money as compensation for her infidelity.

Lu, a 33-year-old father from Shandong, eastern China, decided to follow his wife about in March 2021 after seeing that she was taking an abnormally lengthy time getting ready to accompany their daughter to her private instructor.

According to reports, Lu began to suspect his wife of cheating when she entered a nearby hotel, and his suspicions were validated when he barged into her room and saw her wearing scant underwear next to a nude male.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT