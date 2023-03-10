Man in court for sending fake payment alert to sex worker after patronising her services

He was put before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, presided over by Tope Aladejana where he pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him.

According to pulse.ng, Olaitan who is a professional sex worker told the court that after having sex with her, Oni collected N80,000 from her with a promise to transfer the money in addition to her N15,000 fee to her account.

“That you, Samuel Oni, and others at large on March 2023, at Alagbaka, Akure, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire with yourselves to commit a criminal offence to with (sic) stole a sum of one hundred and twenty thousand naira of Mrs Blessing Olaitan, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37, Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

“That you, Samuel Oni, on March 1, 2023, at Alagbaka, Akure, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did steal a sum of one hundred and twenty thousand naira of Mrs Blessing Olaitan, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37, Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006,” the charge sheet as quoted by the news website.