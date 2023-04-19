ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Man in police grips for blowing big money a bank mistakenly sent into his account

Andreas Kamasah

A man who went on a spending spree instead of alerting a commercial bank which accidentally credited his account with a huge sum of money has been arrested.

A man in handcuffs.Atit Phetmuangtong / EyeEm/Getty Images
A man in handcuffs.Atit Phetmuangtong / EyeEm/Getty Images

The Nigerian man, Alfa Rafiu was arrested by the operatives of Kwara Police Command on Monday, April 17, 2023, after he reportedly squandered the ₦‎280 million in question.

Recommended articles

According to Pulse.ng, the suspect is a resident of the Akuji compound, the Abayawo area in the Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara.

The news website reports some sources who are familiar with the case as saying that Rafiu, instead of notifying the bank of the wrong transaction, chose to buy houses and cars among other things.

“But instead of him to draw the attention of the bank that mistakenly transferred the huge fund, he went on a spending spree.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rafiu bought houses, and cars and sponsored people to lesser Hajj. Although he was generous to several people in the community, some residents were surprised about his sudden wealth as a POS operator,” one of the sources was quoted as saying.

However, luck eluded Rafiu as the bank through which the money was sent to him was figured out and a complaint was subsequently made to the police, leading to his arrest.

Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the suspect’s arrest, saying it was carried out by the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department from Alagbon-Close, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

28-year-old Vida Ennin

28-year-old woman killed in a fight over a man

Police arrest woman for selling her 18-month-old baby to offset loan

Pure water seller sells 18-month-old baby to pay loan taken from microfinance company

strokes-of-cane (TheGuardianNG)

Judge sentences Okada rider to 10 strokes of cane for snatching woman’s handbag

File photo

Angry residents burn 3 suspected armed robbers alive, 5 of 8-member gang on the run