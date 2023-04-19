Man in police grips for blowing big money a bank mistakenly sent into his account

According to Pulse.ng, the suspect is a resident of the Akuji compound, the Abayawo area in the Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara.

The news website reports some sources who are familiar with the case as saying that Rafiu, instead of notifying the bank of the wrong transaction, chose to buy houses and cars among other things.

“But instead of him to draw the attention of the bank that mistakenly transferred the huge fund, he went on a spending spree.

“Rafiu bought houses, and cars and sponsored people to lesser Hajj. Although he was generous to several people in the community, some residents were surprised about his sudden wealth as a POS operator,” one of the sources was quoted as saying.

However, luck eluded Rafiu as the bank through which the money was sent to him was figured out and a complaint was subsequently made to the police, leading to his arrest.