Man stripped naked and stoned to death at Gomoa Aprah

Community members suspect that the deceased was brought from elsewhere to be killed in the area because he was not known.

Residents of the area are reported to have said that they heard somebody shouting for help around 1:00 am Monday, but out of fear, they did not wake up to rescue the man.

One Samuel Ofori, a worker at a block factory where the dead body was found, said he was afraid and couldn’t come out when he heard the call for help.

Some eyewitnesses said they found blocks, stones, and sticks suspected to have been used in killing the yet-to-be identified man’s lifeless body. They say this particular incident is not the first of its kind in the area.

The Assembly Member, together with some of the residents, reported the case to the Buduburam police station for investigation.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Winneba Special and Trauma Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

Last month, a man suspected of having stolen a plantain was allegedly stoned to death at Mankesim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

According to adomonline.com, some witnesses claimed that they found the body of the deceased, whose name was only given as Caleb, tied to the palm tree.

The Assembly member for Mankesim Netro Electoral Area, Cephas Arthur, confirmed the incident, and further disclosed that three people have been found dead in the area within one week.

He bemoaned that there had been an increase in crime in the area in recent times. He also urged the youth in the area to find jobs to do and avoid engaging in thievery.

It remains unclear who the perpetrators of the instant injustice are and whether the incident has been reported to the police for investigation.